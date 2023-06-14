Lionel Messi names the players he’s felt most comfortable playing with

Lionel Messi may not be returning to Barcelona this summer but he does still have many fond memories of his time at the Camp Nou.

The GOAT has given an interview to Chinese outlet TTPlus where he’s been asked which players he felt most comfortable playing with and offered up a host of names.

“I was lucky to play for a long time at Barcelona and play with many of the best players. Like Ronaldinho, Deco, Eto’o, Suarez, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets,” he said. “I was lucky enough to play with the best players and enjoy the game with them. Speaking of which, I almost forgot about Neymar because there are so many people. There must be many players I forgot to mention. I have been lucky to play with the best players.”

Messi was then asked a follow-up question, about which players he found it most comfortable to pass to, and added a few more names to his list.

“Like the last question, there are too many people. I’ve been lucky enough to play with the best players, with the best strikers,” he added. “Like Neymar, Eto’o, Suarez, Ibrahimovic and Villa and many more, I’ve been comfortable playing with all of them, or almost all of them, because I’ve been lucky enough to play with the best of them Playing together, playing with them is easy.”

The Argentina is set to link up with a new set of team-mates shortly when he heads to the United States to complete his move to MLS side Inter Miami.