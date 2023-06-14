Four from FC Barcelona contesting UEFA Nations League - FC Barcelona

From June 14 to 18, the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League is being contested in the Netherlands. Spain, Italy, Croatia and the host nation are looking to follow on from France and Portugal as the third winners of this new continental title.

The options that Jordi Alba is looking at for next season - SPORT

Jordi Alba is unravelling the mystery of his future. The full-back is finalising his decision on his new club after eleven seasons in the Barça first team. Inter Miami, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are some of the teams that are considering signing the player next season.

Barcelona will let Eric Garcia go this summer - SPORT

Barça have already opened the door to Ferrán Torres, Ansu Fati and Kessié with the aim of making money that will allow them to implement the viability plan. At the last planning summit, it was also decided that the door will be opened to Eric García in the event that a good offer arrives for all parties.

Barcelona tell Mendes the signing of Rúben Neves is almost ruled out - SPORT

Change of plans at Barcelona. The Blaugrana have informed agent Jorge Mendes that the signing of Rúben Neves has been put on hold, if not almost ruled out. The midfielder had been on the cards for months, but the impossibility of a swap deal with Wolves has put his arrival on ice. And it is likely that he will not come because Xavi Hernandez would only open the door for him if it was strictly necessary.

Tension between Jorge Mendes and Ansu Fati over proposed Barça exit - SPORT

Between Ansu Fati and his agent, Jorge Mendes, there is now maximum tension. The all-powerful Portuguese representative promised Barcelona he would do everything possible to get the player out and Ansu has stood up and does not want to leave.

Barça winger Abde keen on Real Betis offer & Ramón Planes reunion - SPORT

Abde has always wanted to succeed at Barcelona. It is his dream and he sees himself capable of doing it because of his quality, attributes and perseverance. But he has not forgotten how he left last summer without the club giving him an opportunity to show his game.

Barça's wage bill cut to €530m but they want to reduce to around €450m - SPORT

One of the main objectives of both the sporting and financial departments at FC Barcelona is to reduce the club's wage bill, which this season stood at around €656 million (including amortisation).