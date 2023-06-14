Jordi Alba offered chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - report

Jordi Alba has reportedly been offered the chance to link up with Lionel Messi once again at Inter Miami.

The two formed a superb partnership together during their time at Barcelona and may well be reunited in the United States.

Fabrizio Romano says Alba is in negotiations with Miami but also has offers from Saudi Arabia.

Understand Jordi Alba is now in active negotiations to join Inter Miami — it’s a concrete possibility. #MLS



Alba has two proposals from Saudi, he has made no final decision yet. Player will assess his options and decide in the next weeks. pic.twitter.com/fJm30MGBqo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

ESPN are also reporting that Inter Miami have been in touch with Alba but claim there’s also interest in the left-back from Atletico, Inter and Saudi sides.

Alba is currently on international duty with Spain in the Nations League and is not expected to make a decision on his future until after he returns from the latest call-up.

The defender has given an interview to The Guardian to talk about his future but wasn’t giving too much away.

“I have to see which teams want me first. And then … well, I’m open to all sorts of proposals, in Europe, outside Europe,” he explained. “Wherever I go, we’ll be fine, but it’s not easy. I want to weigh everything up.”