Mikayil Faye undergoes medical ahead of Barcelona move

The deal is almost done

By Gill Clark
/ new
Netherlands v Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Photo by Gilson Borba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mikayil Faye has been spotted at Barcelona on Wednesday undergoing a medical ahead of completing his move to the Camp Nou.

This is a transfer that seems to have come out of he blue, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that it’s a done deal and Faye is now just waiting to be unveiled.

Faye is expected to join Barcelona from Croatian side NK Kustošija Zagreb shortly with reports claiming the Catalans are paying anything from 1.5m to 5m euros for the youngster.

It’s expected that Faye will join up with Barcelona Atletic in the first instance.

Mundo Deportivo are carrying quotes from Kustosija coach Samir Toplak from back in April which offer a bit of insight into what Barca can expect from the youngster.

“The Barcelona scouts who saw him were speechless; I know this because I spoke to them and they were delighted with what they saw, speechless,” he said.

“Speed, left foot, jump. He’ll be with us until the summer. We have scouts who come to see him all the time. There were people from Genk, Atalanta, Benfica, from Anderlecht.”

Toplak also said that Faye is a “rarely seen” talent” and added “he’s not good, he’s phenomenal, a beast.”

Huge praise indeed from the coach. Let’s hope he can live up to the hype.

