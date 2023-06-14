Rafa Marquez renews contract as Barcelona Atletic coach

Barcelona have announced that Rafa Marquez will continue as coach of Barca Atletic for the 2023-24 season.

Marquez has just finished his debut season with the team, reaching the play-offs before being beaten by Real Madrid Castilla over two legs in the semi-finals.

Rafa Márquez continuarà a la banqueta del Barça Atlètic la temporada 2023/24



It was a tough end to the campaign but Barca are happy with Marquez’s work and have confirmed he will continue next season.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Rafa Márquez will continue to be the coach of Barça Atlètic in the 2023/24 season . The Mexican coach, who returned to the club in the summer of 2022 after having been a first-team player between 2003 and 2010, has completed a very good first season as coach of the Blaugrana subsidiary, and will continue next year, until June 30, 2024. “The Blaugrana coach has sealed his continuity with president Joan Laporta, in an event that was also attended by vice-president Rafael Yuste, Joan Soler, the president of Barça Atlètic, Jordi Casals , and the director of Training Football, José Ramón Alexanco.”

Marquez said he planned to stay on after the play-off defeat, saying he was satisfied with the work his team had done but vowing to come back stronger.