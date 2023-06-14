Yannick Carrasco discusses future amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Yannick Carrasco is currently on international duty with Belgium and has discussed his future amid talk of a summer move to Barcelona.

Xavi’s side have an option to sign Carrasco, secured in the Memphis Depay deal, but it’s not clear if they will take it up.

Carrasco isn’t sure either but did say he’s expecting to start pre-season with Atletico.

“At the moment I see myself doing the preseason at Atlético, where I am very happy, but you never know what can happen in football. If offers arrive, we will discuss it with the club,” he told reporters. “I don’t want to talk about it too much. I still have a year on my contract at Atlético and I am concentrating on the games with Belgium and then on vacation. Then it will be time to think about a transfer, a contract extension or the completion of my last year of contract in Madrid.”

The rumor mill has claimed recently that Barcelona will go for Carrasco but only if they manage to sell Ferran Torres first.