IN PICS: Camp Nou demolition gets underway in Barcelona

Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium is undergoing some much-needed renovation work, with the team not set to return to the ground until 2024.

Demolition work has already begun on the Camp Nou following the end of the season as you can see in the pictures above and the video below.

Barcelona held a ceremony on the pitch before the works began, burying a time capsule under the turf which included a shirt, a captain’s armband, several newspapers as well as Barcelona and Catalan flags.

President Joan Laporta also gave a speech to talk about the need to renovate the ground.

“Now we have to go through a process, the construction process, and we must be excited about that. When we come back here, we will be stronger than ever,” he said.

“It will coincide with our Club’s 125th anniversary, at the end of 2024, when the stadium will be ready for us to get what we want from it.”

Barcelona will play at Montjuic next season which will take some getting used to, although the Catalans have played there as the home team previously. It’s also the ground where a certain Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut all the way back in October 2004.