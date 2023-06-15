 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Barbera leaves Barcelona and joins Club Brugge on free transfer

The forward has signed a four-year deal

FC Internazionale v FC Barcelona- UEFA Youth League Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Victor Barbera has left Barcelona and joined Belgian side Club Brugge on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Barcelona Atletic this season, with some eye-catching goals, and also shone in the UEFA Youth League. Barbera scored a hat-trick against Bayern back in September.

The forward’s future at Barcelona looked bright but he was unable to agree a new contract at the club and has take the decision to move on.

Barbera has now followed in Ferran Jutgla’s footsteps and joined Club Brugge on a four-year deal.

Here’s the official statement from Club Brugge.

“Victor Barbera arrives from FC Barcelona. The Spanish striker signs a four-year contract.

“Barberá (18) is a youth product of the Catalan club and has been a permanent fixture at Barça B this season. In the Primera Federación he scored 8 times and in the UEFA Youth League he also netted 7 times in 5 matches. He has signed a contract with the club until 2027.”

Goodbye and good luck to Victor Barbera.

