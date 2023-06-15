Barcelona release new 2023-24 home kit

Barcelona have released their new home kit for the 2023-24 season and it’s a pretty classic look.

The home shirt features five blaugrana stripes across the front with the sponsors’ logos in white. Barcelons say the shirt is the first “to be inspired by the women’s team.”

And here’s the first glimpe of how it looks!

The new Barça kit for the 2023/24 season.



We bring together a new generation of athletes, artists and shakers who are .



Inspired by Barça's pioneers. ♦️ @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/J4z1R7ujHD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2023

​ ♦️ Our home kit for the 2023/24 season pic.twitter.com/34K3nGdhV9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2023

Here’s the blurb from Barcelona to explain what this year’s design is all about:

“FC Barcelona is presenting a unique kit for the 2023/24 season, the Club’s first to be inspired by the women’s team. It has the classic broad stripes in original blaugrana colours, but with a significant detail – the badge set into a diamond. The diamond represents the first women’s team to ever play a game of football at the Spotify Camp Nou, an example of Barça’s pioneering spirit, always adopting a leading role in both sport and society, allied with continued success.”

