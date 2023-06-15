 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona release new 2023-24 home kit

It’s here....

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As New FC Barcelona FC Head Coach Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona have released their new home kit for the 2023-24 season and it’s a pretty classic look.

The home shirt features five blaugrana stripes across the front with the sponsors’ logos in white. Barcelons say the shirt is the first “to be inspired by the women’s team.”

And here’s the first glimpe of how it looks!

Here’s the blurb from Barcelona to explain what this year’s design is all about:

“FC Barcelona is presenting a unique kit for the 2023/24 season, the Club’s first to be inspired by the women’s team. It has the classic broad stripes in original blaugrana colours, but with a significant detail – the badge set into a diamond. The diamond represents the first women’s team to ever play a game of football at the Spotify Camp Nou, an example of Barça’s pioneering spirit, always adopting a leading role in both sport and society, allied with continued success.”

What do you think of the new Barcelona kit? Let us know your thoughs in the comments below!

