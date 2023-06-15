Rafa Márquez to continue as coach of Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

After an excellent first season in charge, the Mexican will be staying on for the 2023/24 season and has put pen to paper with president Joan Laporta

Netherlands 2-4 Croatia: Zlatko Dalic's side seal Nations League final spot after extra-time thriller - BBC Sport

Croatia are one win from their first major title after beating hosts the Netherlands in a dramatic Uefa Nations League semi-final. Substitute Bruno Petkovic struck from distance in extra-time before Luka Modric's penalty settled a remarkable game in Rotterdam.

Barcelona striker Víctor Barberá completes free transfer to Club Brugge - SPORT

Club Brugge have officially announced the signing of Barcelona striker Víctor Barberá, who arrives on a free transfer his contract expired. The Catalan player has committed himself to the Belgian club until June 2027.

Barça president Laporta: "We will be able to register important players" - SPORT

On Wednesday afternoon the ordinary meeting was held at the Auditori 1899 with the FC Barcelona senators, the collegiate and honorary consultative body, made up of thousands of senior members. A total of 106 members attended, who wanted to hear from president Joan Laporta and other directors about the current state of the club.

Barcelona now have a Plan B in place to sign a Busquets replacement - SPORT

Barcelona's top priority is to sign a midfielder who has the ability to replace Sergio Busquets. Coach Xavi Hernández has asked to focus all the club's financial efforts on this position, but the market is very complicated and top-level options are impossible.

The Barça shirts for the 23-24 season that will be released THIS Thursday - SPORT

After several months of speculation and leaks about what the Barcelona home shirt for the 2023-24 season would look like, finally, as SPORT has learned, this will be the official model that will go on sale on Thursday all over the world.

Senegal defender Mikayil Faye undergoes medical ahead of Barça transfer - SPORT

According to Jijantes, Mikayil Faye is currently undergoing a medical, the first step before officially becoming a new Barcelona player.

Olympique Lyon's condition to buy defender Samuel Umtiti from Barca - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti will not continue at Barcelona and they hope that his departure can be formalised in time so that he does not have to report at the start of pre-season as he is not in the club's plans.

Barcelona target Arda Güler is available for €17.5 million this summer - SPORT

The delicate financial situation at Barcelona makes it very difficult for the club to sign players at a high transfer cost. The Catalan club are looking to strengthen their squad with free agents or promising young players, with the aim of repeating the formula used with Pedri. In this sense, one of the names on the table is Fenerbahce's Arda Güler.