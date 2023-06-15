‘I don’t think we can keep him’ - Scolari expecting Barcelona-target Vitor Roque to move

Barcelona remain keen to sign Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque, with recent reports claiming a deal will be done as long as the Catalans can make sales this summer.

Athletico Paranaense boss Luiz Felipe Scolari has been asked about the speculation surrounding the youngster and is expecting him to depart.

“I think we will not be able to retain Vitor Roque, but who knows if we can hold him until the end of the year,” he said. “I think it would be the best for him and for Athletico. There is no defined situation. If he has to be sold, I am of the opinion that it should be sold.” Source | Globoesporte

The latest updates continue to be optimistic that Barcelona will sign Roque despite the club’s continued economic issues.

It’s even been claimed that Roque could stay with his current club until the end of the year while Barcelona try to get their finances into shape.