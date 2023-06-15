Tottenham confirm Clement Lenglet is returning to Barcelona after loan spell

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Clement Lenglet is heading back to Barcelona after the completion of his loan spell.

The France international has spent the campaign on loan at the Premier League side, with the deal not containing a purchase option.

Tottenham have now wished Lenglet “well for the future” after confirming he has left the north London club.

“We can confirm the departures of Arnaut Danjuma and Clement Lenglet following the conclusion of their loan spells with us,” read a statement.

“Defender Clement joined us last summer from Barcelona and made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.”

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players.



We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023

Spurs had been linked with a permanent move for Lenglet and it’s not clear what will happen next with the defender. Ryan Mason said last month that he’s the type of player the club would like to keep around but the club have since appointed Ange Postecoglou as manager who may have different ideas.

Certainly he appears to have little future at Barca. Xavi already has Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen in his squad and is expected to add Inigo Martinez this summer.