Lionel Messi ‘very happy’ with decision to move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been talking about his imminent move to Inter Miami this summer and says he’s “very happy” with his decision.

The GOAT opted against a return to Barcelona for a new challenge in the United States and says he’s looking forward to the change.

“At first, the idea was different. We are happy with the decision we took, prepared,” he said. “We are looking forward to the new challenge, the new change. It was an important step but at the same time we were aware of what it meant.” Source | TV Pública

Messi was speaking while on international duty with Argentina. The forward featured in Thursday’s 2-0 friendly win over Australia in China, scoring the opening goal.

The Barcelona legend’s goal was actually the fastest he’s ever scored in his career, timed at just one minute and nineteen seconds, according to Opta.