Benfica right-back Alexander Bah rejects talk he could join Barcelona this summer

Benfica right-back Alexander Bah has dismissed rumors he could be on his way to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

Bah is one of a host of full-backs who have been linked with the Catalan giants, but the 25-year-old says he’s happy where he is and is not thinking about moving.

“I haven’t heard anything, it’s probably just rumours. I’m not focused on that either, I’m really happy at Benfica,” he said. “Besides, I’ve just bought a house and that also shows how happy I am in Lisbon. Will I still be at Benfica next year? Yes. “This season has exceeded all expectations because we got what we got because of the way we played and because I played a lot. I’m incredibly satisfied. I’m happy, I feel at home and I’m enjoying it.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Right-back remains an issue at Barcelona but it’s not clear yet if the Catalans will try to sign a defender, particularly as Xavi has made replacing Sergio Busquets his top priority.