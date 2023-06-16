Barça 2023/24 season jersey inspired by the women's team - FC Barcelona

Launched with the concept, ‘Here to lead the way’, the first team jersey for the new season features a diamond on the crest, representing the first female supporters’ club who in 1970 played the first ever Barça women’s football match at the Spotify Camp Nou

Gavi, Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba through to the Nations League final with Spain - FC Barcelona

The three Barça players called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League semifinal have helped the national side overcome Italy 2-1. Jordi Alba captained the team and played the full 90 minutes, while Gavi started before being substituted after 68 minutes.

Barça president Joan Laporta makes trip to Qatar capital Doha - SPORT

Joan Laporta's agenda gives no respite and, after attending to the club's senators on Wednesday in Barcelona, on Thursday he has been in Doha, Qatar, where he has continued to respond to his responsibilities as head of the club.

Lenglet back to Barça as Tottenham continue to negotiate transfer fee - SPORT

Tottenham officially notified the end of Clément Lenglet's loan period on Thursday. The London club carried out this administrative procedure after the end of all the season and in the midst of a squad reshuffle. The arrival of the new coach, Auge Postecoglou, has not changed the roadmap of the sporting management, who are still negotiating with Barça over the transfer fee for the French centre-back.

Messi on Inter Miami transfer: 'We are happy with the decision we made' - SPORT

After the friendly match that Argentina played against Australia, a 2-0 win in China on Thursday, in which Lionel Messi was the outstanding player of the match, his country's television broadcasted a preview of an exclusive interview with the 'forward.

Frank Kessie disconnected from Barca and his future - SPORT

Totally distant (6,500 kilometres away, to be precise) and isolated from his future, Franck Kessie is in his home country, Côte d'Ivoire, starting his holidays. A well-deserved one, no doubt, after a long season in which (especially in the second half of the season) he has had a more than notable impact.

Victor Font: Economically Barca are worse than two and a half years ago - SPORT

The former candidate for the 2021 elections asked for "more transparency" from the Barça board of directors, and offered to "contribute and help" to modify the management model that the club needs to face the "challenges and opportunities" of the future.

Scolari on Barcelona target Vitor Roque: "We won't be able to keep him" - SPORT

Athletico Paranaense are beginning to accept that they will soon lose their star player. Vitor Roque is the object of desire of several European clubs. Especially Barcelona who, as we have reported on SPORT, have had the player under control for months.