Sergino Dest gets and assist and a red card in wild USMNT win over Mexico

Sergino Dest was finally back in action on Thursday as the USMNT took on Mexico in a wild Nations League semi-final.

Two goals from Christian Pulisic had put the hosts in charge, before Dest picked up an assist for Ricardo Pepi to make it 3-0 with 12 minutes remaining.

SERGINO DEST FINDS RICARDO PEPI.



Pepi makes an instant impact FOUR minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/fBsuGInWxB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

Dest was then handed his marching order after getting embroiled in a shoving match in front of the referee. The Barca loanee wasn’t the only player sent off as the game actually ended 9 vs 9.

Weston McKennie and Cesar Montes had previously seen red, while Gerardo Arteaga was also handed his marching orders. The sending off means Dest will miss the Nations League final against Canada.

Weston McKennie



Sergino Dest



They will both be unavailable for the Concacaf Nations League Final. pic.twitter.com/lLtnLh0qYA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

USMNT went on to win the game 3-0 but there was more controversy at the end of the match. Twelve minutes of stoppage time were due to be played but the game was cut short after only eight because of homophobic chanting from supporters.