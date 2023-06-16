Raphinha says he’s going nowhere and is eyeing long stay at Barcelona

Raphinha has spoken out about his future and insisted he has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer and plans to stay at the club for many years to come.

The Brazil international has been linked with an exit this summer despite only arriving at the Camp Nou last year from Leeds United.

Raphinha had something of a mixed campaign, but ended the season with 10 goals, 12 assists and his first La Liga title.

The forward admits he had a tricky start to life at Barca but is looking forward to a long future with the club.

“My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team. But then I began to adapt better, my teammates helped me a lot,” he said. “I will continue at Barça next season and the next one and the next one. I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many more. Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Raphinha does look set to stay at Barcelona, although the club still needs to make sales if they want to bring in new players for next season.