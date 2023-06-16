Barcelona still hoping to sell Clement Lenglet to Tottenham - report

Barcelona are still hoping to sell Clement Lenglet to Tottenham this summer following the defender’s return from the Premier League club.

Spurs announced on Thursday that Lenglet was on his way out of the north London club after a season where he featured regularly.

Relevo’s Toni Juanmarti is reporting that Lenglet could still end up at Spurs on a permanent basis, with the two clubs set for more talks over the next few days.

Barcelona want a fee of over 10-12 million euros for the Frenchman, but Tottenham are known to be tough negotiators and know the Catalans are struggling financially.

Sport reckon that Tottenham don’t want to pay that much and so it’s not clear exactly what will happen next, particularly as a new manager has just arrived at the club.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that Spurs have other options but claims Lenglet remains a possibility for the north Londoners.

Certainly Joan Laporta and Co. will be keen to offload Lenglet to help boost their finances but may not find it easy to strike a deal with Spurs.