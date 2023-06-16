Barcelona make new and improved Ilkay Gundogan offer - report

Barcelona have reportedly made a new and improved offer to Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan and have made the midfielder their top target after missing out on Lionel Messi.

The Athletic report that Xavi’s side have “stepped up their pursuit” of Gundogan and will offer a three-year deal.

However, there are said to be doubts over whether the offer will be enough to convince Gundogan, particularly as Barca can’t guarantee he’ll be registered.

Barcelona’s inability to guarantee a deal could be done was one of the reasons Messi cited as to why he did not return after leaving PSG.

Gundogan also has plenty of other offers to think about, particularly after winning the treble with Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola is keen to keep his captain at the Etihad, while Arsenal are also interested in bringing him to north London.

The report claims Xavi has spoken to Gundogan about the role he’d have a Barcelona, but it’s not clear if the manager will be able to convince him to come to Camp Nou.