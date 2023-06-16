‘I feel like a better goalkeeper now’- Ter Stegen discusses his stellar Barcelona season

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has discussed his superb season at Barcelona and says he feels he has improved as he has matured.

The goalkeeper was vital to Barcelona’s title success, conceding just 20 goals and keeping a record-equalling 26 clean sheets.

Ter Stegen says he doesn’t remember making a single error all season in La Liga.

“I was stable all year and at a high level. I don’t remember a serious or important mistake,” he said. “That gives me enormous peace of mind because that’s exactly what I want to transmit, at Barcelona and in the national team. I feel like a better goalkeeper now than at the 28 or 25.”

The goalkeeper has been tipped to be one of the captains next season, after the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and already feels like one of the leaders in the locker room.

“I feel happy when the players come to discuss things with me,” he added. “That’s how I see my role in the team, but I don’t necessarily need the captain’s armband for it, I take responsibility anyway.” Source | Süddeutsche Zeitung

Ter Stegen is currently on international duty with Germany where he’s due to come up against team-mate Robert Lewandowski in a friendly on Friday.