Inter Milan emerge as possible suitors for Barcelona’s Eric Garcia

Champions League finalists Inter have emerged as possible suitors for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

Diario Sport reckon that Inter and Barcelona have been talking about transfers for a while and the chat has moved on from Franck Kessie to Eric Garcia.

Eric has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona and will surely struggle for minutes if he stays on at the club next season.

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen are all ahead of him, while Inigo Martinez should arrive on a free transfer from Athletic.

The center-back has been trialled in midfield by Xavi, but it seems unlikely he has a future in the position with the Barca boss determined to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

And that’s where Inter come in. Sport say Barca want around 10 million euros for Eric, but Inter’s finances aren’t the healthiest which may prove problematic.

A loan deal has not been ruled out for now but only as long as it includes a purchase option.