‘I wish he had come’ - Javier Tebas disappointed Messi didn’t return to Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been talking about Lionel Messi and Barcelona once again and says he wished the GOAT had returned to the Spanish top flight.

Messi had looked set to head back to the Camp Nou but opted instead to head to MLS and a new challenge at Inter Miami.

The GOAT was excited about the prospect of a Barca return but was wary about whether the club could actually get the deal done and instead opted against the move.

Tebas is disappointed but is still backing Barca to (somehow) bring in another big star.

“As a fan and as president of LaLiga, I would have liked to have Messi in our league. Things are what they are and circumstances come as they come,” he said. “I’m sure Barcelona will bring a great player, apart from the ones they have. They brought Lewandowski, who we have already seen the level he has given. I wish he had come, but what can we do?”

Tebas also went into a bit more detail about Barcelona’s current financial situation.

“The viability plan was approved. That does not mean that they are in the normal 1x1 situation, they are still in the rule of 40%,” he added. “As it was approved to control two seasons, it means that Barcelona has to make efforts, and they are making them, to reduce their wage bill. Today I read that they have informed Mirotic of his termination and that is a very important effort. Barça’s entire wage bill is taken into account, including the basketball section. They are making an important effort and we will see if they continue along these lines.”

Barcelona are now trying to reshape the squad over the summer despite their economic issues. New contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi are expected to be registered shortly but more work needs to be done before any new signings can be made.