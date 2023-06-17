Barcelona’s Gavi on Real Madrid transfers: ‘I don’t care who they sign, we have a great team’

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is currently preparing for the UEFA Nations League Final with Spain, who will take on Croatia on Sunday with a major international trophy on the line. But the youngster was more than happy to answer questions about his club as they enter a crucial summer transfer window ahead of a very important 2023-24 season.

Gavi has established himself as one of the young pillars of the current Barça squad, and having his new contract finally registered ensures he will be a key player for the Blaugrana for a long time. After a dominant season in La Liga Barça will try to improve their performance in Europe while also looking to repeat as domestic league champions, but the competition will be fierce.

After failing to win the two major trophies and losing to Barça in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid have spent big and brought a major reinforcement in England international Jude Bellingham, who adds serious firepower in midfield. And with Kylian Mbappé’s desire to leave on a free transfer next summer being made public which forces PSG to try and sell him in the next couple of months, there is serious speculation about the French superstar joining Los Blancos ahead of next season.

But Gavi is not bothered. No matter who Madrid sign this summer, the 18-year-old is still backing his team to have success, even if their financial situation doesn’t allow them to compete with their biggest rivals in the market.

“Barça is not in its best moment financially, but we have young players who have come through the ranks and we have a great team. Madrid can sign whoever they want, I don’t care. We have who we have and we’ll fight until death.” Source: Diario SPORT

There are plenty of reasons to love Gavi already, but that quote can definitely be added to the list.