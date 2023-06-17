A remarkable 2022/2023 for FC Barcelona Asia Pacific - FC Barcelona

Sustained momentum in signing up new partners, licensees and driving local market activations to grow the brand presence and bring the Club closer to the Barça fans in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, India and the rest of the region

Four leagues out of six and two finals still to play - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's pro sports teams have won four national leagues already this season, and are still on course for a full house of six! No team has ever been able to win all six trophies in the same year, but in 2022/23 it might happen.

Amrabat has decided: Barcelona or Atletico Madrid - SPORT

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be clear about his future. The Moroccan player is clearly prioritising his arrival in La Liga and is only considering the options of Barça or Atletico Madrid for next season, according to Moroccan journalist Izem Anass. The Blaugrana club has him on their list, but for the moment they have not made an offer due to the difficulty they have in registering players and a lack of financial breathing room.

Alexia Putellas prioritising staying at Barcelona - SPORT

Despite reports published in Madrid about her possible departure (El Laguero explained on Thursday that the board would not be too displeased by her departure), the captain only has eyes for Barça, as SPORT has learned, and her priority is to continue.

Keeping Ousmane Dembele a total priority at Barca - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé has become the absolute priority for Barça's sporting management between now and June 30. The Blaugrana club's sporting department will try to secure his continuity before then to avoid the risk of an escape that could complicate the planning for next season immensely.

The seven youngsters set for Barcelona's preseason tour of the USA - SPORT

After being knocked out of the play-offs for promotion to the Second Division, the Barcelona Atletic players are now on holiday. Many of them are still waiting for their futures to be decided, too.

Inter ask Barcelona about the possibility of signing defender Eric Garcia - SPORT

Inter Milan and Barcelona have been talking for some time about possible deals this summer. The Italian club have already met several times with the Blaugrana and hves asked about possible signings for next season.

Tottenham's 'game' with Barça over French defender Clement Lenglet - SPORT

Clément Lenglet may not have had his best season on a team level, but on a personal level, his loan spell at Tottenham has been a great opportunity for him to regain his lost confidence.

Brazil forward Raphinha: "Of course I am going to stay at Barcelona" - SPORT

Raphinha's future at Barcelona is still up in the air, but the forward has made his umpteenth declaration of intent. The Brazilian does not want to move from the Catalan capital and hopes to fulfill his contract (until 30 June 2027) and wear the Blaugrana shirt beyond that date.

Premier League sides eyeing Aleix Garrido but he's committed to Barça - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez gave Aleix Garrido his debut on 1 April against Elche at the Martínez Valero, where he played the last six minutes. Since then, his name has echoed loudly among the Barcelona supporters who do not follow grassroots football on a regular basis.

Ederson's message to City teammate Gündogan about possible Barça move - SPORT

On the occasion of Brazil's friendly against Guinea this weekend at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Ederson appeared before the media and spoke, following a question from SPORT, about the future of his Manchester City team-mate Illkay Gündogan.