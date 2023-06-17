 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lewandowski says ‘every coach’ would love to have Kimmich

The Bayern star has been linked with Barcelona

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rober Lewandowski has been talking up Joshua Kimmich amid rumors that Xavi would love to have the Bayern star at Barcelona next season.

Kimmich has played down talk of a move away from the Bavarian giants, but Lewandowski has made it clear he’d love to play alongside the 28-year-old once again.

“Everyone knows the qualities of Jo Kimmich,” he said.

“A player like that is a wish for every coach, it’s no secret. Barcelona are always looking for the best options. But I don’t want to say any more now, because I want to go on vacation in peace!”

Lewandowski came up against Germany and Kimmich on Friday night while on international duty with Poland.

Poland ran out 1-0 winners in the game in Warsaw. Jakub Kiwior’s header secured the victory for the hosts and a first win over the Germans for Poland in 90 years.

