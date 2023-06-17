Dembele happy at Barcelona: I don’t know why there’s been so much talk about PSG

Ousmane Dembele has been talking about his future and says he doesn’t understand why he’s been linked with a move to PSG.

The forward says he’s never been interested in a move to the Ligue 1 champions and is hoping to renew his contract with Barcelona.

“I don’t know why there’s been so much talk about PSG. It must be because I’m French, but there was and is nothing with PSG,” he told Marca. “It’s going very well [contract renewal]. Barcelona want me to renew until 2027, my representative will talk to them. I am happy at the team, also at home, in Barcelona. We’ll see what happens.”

Dembele also spoke about how he’s been happier at Barcelona in recent seasons after managing to largely put his injury problems behind him.

“Yes, this year, and the previous one too. Because I have been able to play many games,” he explained. “Before it was more difficult because I suffered many injuries. Now I’m happier because I’m playing a lot more. And I’m also happy with the team and with the people at Barcelona.”

The forward is currently on international duty with France, coming off the bench in a 3-0 Euro qualifier win over Gibraltar on Friday.