Bayern blast Xavi and Barcelona for flirting with Kimmich

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has hit out at Barcelona for flirting with Joshua Kimmich and made it clear the club have no plans to sell.

Xavi is reportedly keen to sign Kimmich, and Robert Lewandowski has also spoken about how every team would love to have the Germany international.

Hainer isn’t at all happy with the Catalans’ behavior and has hit out at the speculation.

“First of all, Xavi was an excellent player and I have big respect for Barcelona,” he said. “But I don’t understand why they’re openly and offensively ‘flirting’ with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us. “Joshua is a leader, has won many titles with us and will also continue to win titles with us in the future. He’s firmly in our plans for the future and one of the players to build the team around.” Source | Sky Germany

Barcelona remain keen to sign a midfielder this summer, to replace Sergio Busquets, although it’s still not clear who could arrive to take over from the captain.