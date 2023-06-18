Gavi offers Barcelona advice on Lamine Yamal

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been talking up Lamine Yamal and is backing the teenager to go on and become one of the world’s best players.

Yamal made his first-team debut this season for Barcelona and is expected to have more opportunities in the 2023-24 campaign.

Gavi broke into the first team at the tender age of 17 but may not be the youngest player in the side for much longer if Yamal can impress.

The midfielder is pretty confident that the forward will have a big future but warns that Barcelona must be careful with the 15-year-old.

“Lamine is a great player. It is true that he is still very young,” he said. “I think he has to go little by little because he is young, but he will be a world top player in the future. I hope that they take good care of him.”’ Source | Sport

Barcelona are expected to hand Yamal a new contract over the summer in a big to secure his future.

Fans could also catch a glimpe of the youngster in action in pre-season, with Xavi expected to include him in the team’s US tour.