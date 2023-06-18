Ousmane Dembele: Real Madrid won’t be the same without Karim Benzema

Ousmane Dembele has spoken about Karim Benzema’s decision to leave Real Madrid this summer and feels he will be a big loss for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Benzema has jetted off to finish his career in Saudi Arabia, and Dembele feels Los Blancos will really miss the striker.

“Without Benzema, Real Madrid loses a lot because he is the Ballon d’Or holder and a great player,” he said. “Real Madrid without Benzema is not the same. It will be a very important loss. And also for La Liga, because he’s a player who scores a lot of goals, gives assists... and he’s a phenomenal player.”

Madrid have already moved to strengthen this summer by investing heavily in Jude Bellingham and continue to be linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele was asked about his France international team-mate’s future but wasn’t giving anything away.

“I don’t know, let’s see what will happen in the next few years. I don’t know if he will leave PSG,” he said with a laugh. Source | Marca

Mbappe has said he will stay at PSG next season but has made it clear he will not be renewing his contract at Parc des Princes which expires in 2024.