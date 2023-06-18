Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has praise for Ansu Fati and Gavi

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has been full of praise for Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Gavi who are currently with the squad on Nations League duty.

La Roja take on Croatia in the final on Sunday after beating Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals. Gavi started the win, while Fati came off the bench.

De la Fuente admitted he was pleased with Gavi’s performance against the Azzurri.

“I am very happy with what he gave us in the last game and he will give us more in the future,” he said. “Today and tomorrow. He will have a great game if he plays.”

The Spain boss also spoke about Fati, who continues to be linked with a Barca exit, and says the forward looks to be happy and enjoying life despite the constant talk about his future.

“I see him happy, recovering sensations that he had not had in the past. Sharing joy and totally integrated,” he added. “On the field I see him looking forward to recovering the sensations of the past. Hopefully it will be tomorrow.”

Fati appears determined to stay at Barcelona and get back to his best, although it’s thought the Catalans are willing to listen to offers to the 20-year-old.