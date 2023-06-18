Barcelona closing in on Vitor Roque deal but may have to wait for Brazilian until 2024 - reports

Barcelona have reportedly continued discussions over a move for Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque but the youngster may not arrive at the club until 2024.

Reporter Toni Juanmarti has offered an update which states that Barca are getting closer to agreeing a deal with Athletico Paranaense but it’s not quite done yet.

The Catalan giants’ financial issues are complicating matters, but the club have been helped by the fact that Roque seems determined to sign for Barca and is not interested in other clubs.

Juanmarti reckons the transfer will not take place this summer and Barcelona will have to wait until 2024. However, there is a chance that Roque could arrive in the January transfer window.

It’s not clear yet how much Roque will cost. Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca want to buy for around 30-40 million euros but haven’t agreed a price yet with the Brazilian side.

Fabrizio Romano has a similar update and says Barca have agreed personal terms with Roque but now need to find a way to structure the deal. The updates seem optimistic that Barca will land their man but there’s still some work to do before a deal can be completed.