Ousmane Dembélé has looked back at the season just ended in an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, saying "I have been able to play many games. Before it was more difficult because I suffered many injuries. Now I'm happier because I'm playing a lot more. And I'm also happy with the team and with the people at Barcelona."

Brutal blow from Bayern president to Barca over Joshua Kimmich - SPORT

The president of Bayern Munich has taken advantage of an interview on 'Sky Germany' to take a swipe at Barça and, above all, their coach Xavi Hernandez for talking about Kimmich. The head of the German club was clear in assuring that there has been no 'Kimmich case', and nor will there be.

The trade deal Xavi would accept now - SPORT

Barça need to sign a pivot and Xavi Hernandez already assumes that it is going to be very difficult to bring in a player who can make a difference in that position. The coach would give the go-ahead to the exchange operation between Barca's Franck Kessie and Inter's Marcelo Brozovic, as the Croatian's profile fits what he need.

Ousmane Dembele says Real Madrid will not be the same - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele, in an interview with MARCA, spoke about the situation at Real Madrid as well as the departure of his compatriot Karim Benzema to Arabia. "Real Madrid and La Liga will lose a lot without him," he said emphatically.

Barcelona pressing Samuel Umtiti to leave before June 30 - SPORT

Barça are pushing to make things happen before June 30 in the market. The Blaugrana need to make money and generate savings as soon as possible to be able to register players and has urged Samuel Umtiti's entourage to start making a decision on his future. They have offers and hope that in less than 15 days they can resolve the matter.

Ousmane Dembele clears up his future with Barca - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele is beginning to clarify his future, something that Barça want to resolve as soon as possible. In an interview with 'Marca', the Frenchman made it clear that his priority is to continue. "Barça want to renew me until 2027 and my agent is talking to them. I'm happy here and I want to continue. We'll see what happens."

Ath. Paranaense in Barcelona to negotiate over Vitor Roque - SPORT

Barça and Ath. Paranaense are already negotiating for Vitor Roque. The CEO of the Brazilian club, Alexandre Mattos, is in the Catalan capital where he plans to meet in the next few hours with Barça's sporting leadership to discuss the possible transfer of 'Tigrinho'.