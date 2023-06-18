Sofyan Amrabat ‘will be signing with a new club soon’ - Morocco coach

Morocco boss Walid Regragui seems confident that Sofyan Amrabat will be on the move soon after releasing him early from international duty.

Amrabat has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, and has been allowed to head back home to think about his future.

Regragui told a press conference that he’s decided to give Amrabat some time out ahead of a summer move, as reported by Calciomercato.

“I decided to let him go, he won’t play,” he said.

“He’s played a lot of games this year, I wouldn’t want to risk that, especially as he’ll be signing with a new club soon.”

It’s been reported that Amrabat’s preference would be to head to Barcelona, but it’s not clear if the Catalans will be able to make a move.

Amrabat’s brother has hinted that the midfielder will move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid also thought to be keen on the 26-year-old.