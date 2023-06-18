Xavi keen on Giovani Lo Celso if Barcelona fail to land Ilkay Gundogan - report

Giovani Lo Celso appears to be emerging as a possible transfer target for Barcelona if the club fail to land Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

Gundogan is Barca’s top target at the moment but has still yet to make an announcement on his future after a treble-winning season with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Germany international is heading towards free agency but could end up renewing. He’s also attracted interest from Arsenal and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Marca are now reporting that Lo Celso could be an option for Barcelona if they end up missing out on Gundogan.

Lo Celso spent last season on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham and would be a fairly low-cost option for the Catalan giants.

Mundo Deportivo ran a report last week detailing how Xavi is a big fan of Lo Celso and thinks he’d be a good fit for Barcelona.

The coach wants to bring in a player who can help improve the supply line to striker Robert Lewandowski. Lo Celso is contracted to Tottenham until 2025 but the rumor mill think it’s likely he will be on the move again in the summer.