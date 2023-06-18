Ruben Neves heading to Al-Hilal not Barcelona this summer

Ruben Neves has regularly been linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few months but appears to be heading to Saudi Arabia instead.

Multiple reports are claiming Wolves have agreed a whopping £47 million deal to sell the midfielder to Al Hilal.

Neves has openly flirted with Barcelona but it appears he’s given up on the idea of playing for the Catalans and will head to the Middle East instead.

The rumor mill has come up with all sorts of theories about Neves and Barcelona over the last season.

Joan Laporta was thought to be a big fan of the midfielder, but Xavi was not as keen and wanted Barca to sign Martin Zubimendi instead.

There was also talk that Jorge Mendes wanted to engineer a swap deal with Neves heading to Barca and Ansu Fati going the opposite way.

Yet Fati was not interested in a move to Molineux which appeared to put a swfit end to that rumor.

It’s thought Neves will complete his move next week when he returns from international duty with Portugal.