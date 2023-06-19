Lewandowski: I appreciate every day, every minute and every game with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has just finished his debut season with Barcelona and ended the campaign as a league champion and being the top scorer in the Spanish top flight.

The Poland international has now been talking about life in Catalunya and revealed just how happy he is to be at Barcelona.

“I am happy to be part of this project. I appreciate every day, every minute and every game with Barça,” he said. “I think it has been a very good season. It has been a great challenge to put everything in order to be able to fight for the titles in a club that’s rebuilding.”

Lewandowski also said he’s felt completely at home at Barcelona since the moment he first arrived.

“The first time I stepped foot in the Camp Nou, I felt not only the history, but also why Barça is more than a club,” he added. “I felt something magical. Every day I put on this shirt I have the feeling that I’m in a special place. The number of Barcelona fans is incredible and their support is visible at all times.” Source | TVP Sport

Barcelona will be expecting more goals from Lewandowski next season as Xavi’s side seek to defend their title and try to make an impact in the Champions League.