Barça to face newly promoted Granada, Las Palmas and Alavés in the 2023/24 season - FC Barcelona

Confirmation of the newly promoted sides that FC Barcelona will face in the 2023/24 season. Granada and UD Las Palmas were first to achieve the feat, with the Andalusian side coming up as champions. The last to qualify were Alavés, who beat Levante in the promotion playoff final thanks to a penalty awarded deep into added time of extra time in the second game.

Croatia 0-0 Spain (Pens: 4-5): Spaniards win Nations League for first title in 11 years - BBC Sport

Croatia missed out on their first international trophy after losing on penalties to Spain in the Nations League final. Dani Carvajal calmly chipped home the winning effort to seal a 5-4 victory on spot-kicks after Unai Simon had saved from Bruno Petkovic. The contest in Rotterdam had finished goalless after extra time.

Barça seal agreement in principle for Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque - SPORT

Barça and Athletic Paranaense have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Vitor Roque, the best No.9 in South American football. As SPORT has been able to confirm, the meeting that took place in the Blaugrana offices at the Citutat Esportiva this week has yielded practically definitive results. The Catalan club have tied down the 18-year-old centre-forward, who is aiming to become a star.

The Ilkay Gundogan confession that will worry Barça over possible deal - SPORT

The midfielder has a renewal offer on the table from City, but Barcelona are also clearly interested in his services. The Catalan giants are keen to bring him in next season, especially after the departure of Sergio Busquets. Xavi considers that his incorporation would be a step forward to having a more powerful team.

The €50 million wage drain Barcelona hope to get rid of this summer - SPORT

One of the main problems Barcelona continue to have is their high wage bill, which means that the club is still in a delicate financial situation and has problems reinforcing the first team squad due to the economic 'Fair Play' of LaLiga.