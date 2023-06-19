Ansu Fati speaks out on his Barcelona future after Spain’s Nations League win

Ansu Fati spoke out about his Barcelona future after winning the Nations League with Spain on Sunday night.

Spain overcame Croatia on penalties in a game which saw Barca trio Jordi Alba, Gavi and Fati pick up another trophy for 2022-23.

Fati continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona but said afterwards he’s only thinking about staying.

“I have a contract with Barça and my intention is to continue improving and growing there. That is my intention. I have a contract and I’m happy. Both in my club and in the national team, “ he said. “It was a very intense final, but in the end we were able to take it. It’s a title I didn’t have. I was called up at the last minute, but throughout they have given me confidence and every time I have gone out on the field I have tried to give my best.” Source | Teledeporte

Fati and Gavi will now get a well-deserved rest after a long season. Speculation over Fati’s future may well continue but the youngster has made it clear he’s not interested in leaving.