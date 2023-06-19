 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ansu Fati speaks out on his Barcelona future after Spain’s Nations League win

The forward has made his intentions clear

By Gill Clark
Croatia v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Final Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Ansu Fati spoke out about his Barcelona future after winning the Nations League with Spain on Sunday night.

Spain overcame Croatia on penalties in a game which saw Barca trio Jordi Alba, Gavi and Fati pick up another trophy for 2022-23.

Fati continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona but said afterwards he’s only thinking about staying.

“I have a contract with Barça and my intention is to continue improving and growing there. That is my intention. I have a contract and I’m happy. Both in my club and in the national team, “ he said.

“It was a very intense final, but in the end we were able to take it. It’s a title I didn’t have. I was called up at the last minute, but throughout they have given me confidence and every time I have gone out on the field I have tried to give my best.”

Source | Teledeporte

Fati and Gavi will now get a well-deserved rest after a long season. Speculation over Fati’s future may well continue but the youngster has made it clear he’s not interested in leaving.

