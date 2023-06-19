 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Barcelona president Joan Laporta meets with Pep Guardiola

What were they talking about?

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023 - Day One Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been spotted meeting up with former boss and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The pair were spotted in Barcelona over the weekend where they dined out with friends and family.

Both men had plenty to celebrate this season. Barca won the league title under Xavi, while Pep’s Manchester City won the treble.

Fans may also be wondering if the name of a certain Ilkay Gundogan poped up at any point during the conversation.

The midfielder continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, while Pep Guardiola has made it clear he would love to have Gundogan continue at Manchester City.

Gundogan’s contract expires this summer but it seems he is still yet to make up his mind about his next move.

The rumor mill has also claimed that Gundogan has received a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia and is also on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s wishlist this summer.

