Barcelona sign Mikayil Faye on four-year deal

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of defender Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb.

The defender has passed his medical, signed his contract and will link up with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletico side. It’s thought Barca have paid around 1.5 million euros for his services.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and NK Kustosija Zagreb have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Mikayil Faye for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2027, with a release clause of 400 million euros “The player has already passed the relevant medical tests at the Hospital de Barcelona and the Medical Services of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, has seen the Club’s facilities and stepped on the turf of the Johan Cruyff Stadium dressed in the kit blaugrana.”

Faye had been linked with both Chelsea and Dortmund this summer but has opted to move to Barcelona instead.

The teenager joined NK Kustosija in 2023 from the Diambars FC academy in Senegal and has also featured for the Senegal Under-17 team.

He’s made 13 appearances for NK Kustosija this season but has clearly caught Barca’s eye and will be hoping he can go on and make an impact in Catalunya.

Welcome to Barcelona, Mikayil Faye!