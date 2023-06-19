Ilkay Gundogan flirts with Barcelona but is yet to make a decision on his future

Ilkay Gundogan has been flirting with Barcelona but insists he has not made a decision on his future just yet.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Germany where he spoke about Barcelona and admitted it’s a “beautiful city.”

However, Gundogan also made it clear he has not yet decided where he will play his football next season.

“No decision has been made yet, I am in the process of deciding my future,” he told reporters. “There was contact with Borussia Dortmund but it was never close as a return to the Bundesliga is not in my plans.”

It’s thought Gundogan may finally make up his mind up after he’s completed international duty with Germany this week.

Barcelona are keen on bringing in the midfielder, while Pep Guardiola is hoping his captain will renew his contract at the Etihad Stadium after winning the treble this season.