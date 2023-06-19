Pep Guardiola hoping to keep Ilkay Gundogan but says midfielder would be ‘an extraordinary signing’ for Barcelona

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City aren’t used to hearing no. However, this summer that could change. Despite winning the treble this year, İlkay Gündoğan is reportedly very interested in a move to Barcelona. Now, that could just be some flirtation on his side to get a better deal from City. But, it could also mean he leaves, we honestly have no idea yet.

In an interview this week, Pep did his usual thing by making sure it’s known how he feels about re-signing Ilkay. The German has been monumental to Pep’s time at City and his leaving would certainly leave a hole.

“I know that they [Barcelona] are very interested and City are also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to go to Barca, he will make an extraordinary signing,” Guardiola | Source

Let’s hope Pep is right and he makes an extraordinary signing for Barcelona.