Pep Guardiola says Xavi was ‘misinformed’ by Barcelona over Joao Cancelo

Pep Guardiola has responded to comments by Barcelona manager Xavi who has previously claimed that Manchester City prevented Joao Cancelo from joining the club in January.

Xavi told reporters in May that Cancelo was offered to Barcelona in the winter transfer window but the club were then told City did not want him to move to the Camp Nou.

Guardiola has a very different side of the story and reckons Cancelo did not go to Barca because no offer was received.

“They have informed him very badly. It is far from reality. We decided that Joao had to leave and we didn’t care where, even if he wanted to go to United, which is the local rival,” he said. “I’m not saying that they deceived him, but they did misinform him. He went to Bayern because Bayern wanted him. We didn’t get any offer from Barça.” Source | Diario Sport

Cancelo’s future remains the subject of speculation, with rumors claiming Barcelona could try to sign him on loan in the summer.