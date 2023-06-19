 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pep Guardiola says Xavi was ‘misinformed’ by Barcelona over Joao Cancelo

Man City did not block the move

By Gill Clark
/ new
Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has responded to comments by Barcelona manager Xavi who has previously claimed that Manchester City prevented Joao Cancelo from joining the club in January.

Xavi told reporters in May that Cancelo was offered to Barcelona in the winter transfer window but the club were then told City did not want him to move to the Camp Nou.

Guardiola has a very different side of the story and reckons Cancelo did not go to Barca because no offer was received.

“They have informed him very badly. It is far from reality. We decided that Joao had to leave and we didn’t care where, even if he wanted to go to United, which is the local rival,” he said.

“I’m not saying that they deceived him, but they did misinform him. He went to Bayern because Bayern wanted him. We didn’t get any offer from Barça.”

Source | Diario Sport

Cancelo’s future remains the subject of speculation, with rumors claiming Barcelona could try to sign him on loan in the summer.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes