Filed under:

Newcastle United offer Bruno Guimarães for Raphinha + €30 million - report

A surprising rumor

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Newcastle United have contacted Barcelona for a blockbuster player swap: Bruno Guimarães for Raphinha and €30 million.

This is information that comes from Jijantes, led by popular reporter Gerard Romero.

The report was clear to say that a proposal is being discussed, but that there was still “a lot left” before an actual deal was struck.

The news has generated some confusion as Guimarães is a key player for Newcastle and it would be unusual for a team to be offering up a key player in a swap.

In addition, Barcelona still has to clear out salaries if they want to register new players, nevermind players who would be bought for a fee.

Two possible exits mentioned by Jijantes were Clément Lenglet and Ez Abde.

