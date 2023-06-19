Barcelona make contact with Espanyol captain Sergi Darder - report

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Espanyol midfielder Sergi Darder over a possible summer transfer.

The surprise update comes from Catalunya Radio who reckon Mateu Alemany has sounded out Darder regarding a potential move to the Camp Nou.

Xavi is also thought to have had an initial chat with Darder to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Ilkay Gundogan remains Barcelona’s top choice, but Darder seems to be another option if the Germany international can’t be tempted to Catalunya.

The report reckons that Espanyol’s relegation from La Liga means his release clause has dropped to just 10 million euros, making him a low-cost option.

Darder is not seen as a priority but is potentially a candidate to come in if Barcelona fail to land any of their other targets.

Of course the fact that he is captain of Espanyol means it would be a very interesting transfer if it were to go through.