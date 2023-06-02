Lamine Yamal trains with Barcelona Atletic ahead of mini Clasico play-off clash

Lamine Yamal has returned from international duty and has been training with Barcelona Atletic ahead of the team’s promotion play-off against Real Madrid Castilla.

The 15-year-old has been in stunning form for Spain’s Under-17’s at the European Championship in Hungary over the last few weeks.

Yamal scored four times, including some stunning strikes against France, Serbia and Ireland, before Spain were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Barca team-mate Marc Guiu is also back with the club and is another player who had a fine tournament. Giui also scored four goals, ensuring both players are top of the scoring charts for the competition.

Rafa Marquez’s side are currently preparing for a promotion play-off against Real Madrid Castilla, and the duo’s appearance in training suggests they could both be involved.

The first leg of the tie takes place at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday, with the two teams set to meet in the return on Sunday, June 11 in the Spanish capital.