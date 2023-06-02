Jordi Alba says emotional goodbye to Barcelona: I leave happy and with my head held high

Jordi Alba has said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona in a special ceremony at the club on Thursday evening.

Once again the first team were all in attendance, while there were also video messages from players past and present.

Alba kicked things off with an emotional speech where he expressed his gratitude to his family and Tito Vilanova as well as his team-mates and the club’s fans.

The left-back then went on to speak about the pride he feels about his Barcelona career.

“I remember my beginnings, being chosen to lay the first stone of the Ciutat Esportiva,” he said. “But when I left Barça I didn’t think I would return, for sure. I have been here for 18 years, I have tried to do my best and anyone who knows me knows that I have done everything in good faith and honestly. I leave happy and with my head held high. “It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later, I know I’ll be back if they ask me to and I’ll be there to help them with everything they need.”

It’s still not clear where Alba will play next season, although recent speculation has suggested he’s likely to stay in Spain and is keen to remain close to Barcelona.