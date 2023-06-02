Xavi: Messi told me that he will make a decision on his future next week

Lionel Messi is set to make a decision on his future next week, according to Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed yesterday that Messi is set to play his final game for the Ligue 1 side this weekend, and speculation persists about a possible return to Barcelona.

Xavi has given a new interview to Mundo Deportivo where he said he’s expecting to hear from Messi next week about what he plans to do next.

“He told me that next week he will make a decision and we have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, think he doesn’t add up either,” he said. “In the end he will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate. “I have already said many times, he has the doors open here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone. “He ends the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career,”

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still awaiting to get the green light from La Liga regarding their so-called feasibility plan, with rumors claiming a decision could be made a Monday.