Julian Araujo to get Barcelona chance in pre-season

Julian Araujo will get a chance to stake his claim for the right-back slot at Barcelona in pre-season when the team head to the United States.

The Mexico international arrived in the winter and has been training with Barcelona Atletic and, on occasion, with the first team.

There have been reports already that he’s not been up to scratch and could be loaned out, but Xavi has said the plan is to look at him in pre-season and then make a decision.

“If I could, I would add a natural right-back at the back, because there aren’t any in the squad,” he told Mundo Deportivo

“We have options like Sergi Roberto or Araujo, but none natural and we are going to see Julián Araujo in preseason. But the right side is not a priority.”

Barcelona have been linked with right-backs but the financial situation means it would be no surprise if they didn’t strengthen the position, particularly as Xavi has priorities elsewhere.

Jules Kounde has done a fine job at right-back this season but seems to have made it clear that it’s not his preferred position and he’d much rather be playing centrally next season.