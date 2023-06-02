Thanks Jordi Alba! - FC Barcelona

The flying fullback says farewell to his club during an emotional event full of tributes to a culer for life

Group photo with the Liga and Spanish Super Cup trophies - FC Barcelona

Aspecial photo for a special season. This morning saw the FC Barcelona men's first team squad pose for a group photo with the Liga and Spanish Super Cup trophies they won this 2022/23 season.

Champions League 2023/24 taking shape - FC Barcelona

The next Champions League is starting to take shape. Sevilla qualified last night by virtue of their Europa League win, and will be joining FC Barcelona among the top seeds, the Liga champions automatically being granted that honour.

Build up to the Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven - FC Barcelona

The team have arrived in Eindhoven. The flight landed at 8.17pm CEST in the Netherlands and the travelling party reached the hotel around 9pm. They were greeted by a group of fans and a number of media outlets.

Joan Laporta: Jordi Alba has helped Barca financially - SPORT

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Thursday at Jordi Alba's farewell ceremony that the academy player "has shown his great commitment" to the club by "helping it financially".

Joao Cancelo rules out England, Barca gaining ground - SPORT

Joao Cancelo has reportedly decided not to return to the Premier League, according to German newspaper 'Abendzeitung'. The Portuguese full-back believes that his time in England is over after his years at Manchester City and does not want to return to Pep Guardiola's team, nor does he want to negotiate a move to Arsenal, the club that has been asking about him in recent weeks.

Javier Tebas sends another Leo Messi warning - SPORT

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, reiterated his discourse on the parameters that FC Barcelona must meet in order to be able to sign Leo Messi. The main one is the sale of players in order to comply with the viability plan.

The details of Inter Miami's offer to Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi - SPORT

Inter Miami are, along with Al-Hilal and PSG, one of the teams that have already presented a proposal to the World Cup winner. According to sources, the offer is for four seasons at a rate of €50 million per year. The American club has long been interested in Messi and there he could be reunited with Sergio Busquets, who is also the object of desire of the Florida club's directors.

Inter cannot pay a transfer fee but want Barcelona midfielder Kessie - SPORT

Franck Kessie is one of the players who will have to leave Barcelona in order to lower the wage bill. It is a painful decision because of the professionalism of the midfielder, but he is a player with a market and the Catalan club will not miss out on the opportunity.

Pressure being piled on Ansu Fati to leave Barcelona in summer window - SPORT

Barcelona are working against the clock to try to close at least two important departures before June 30. The deadlines are running out and this is generating tension in the signings due to registration problems.

Barcelona are exploring best loan move for midfielder Pablo Torre - SPORT

In the 'Pablo Torre case,' all parties are very clear about one thing: this season cannot be repeated. It has been good for him to train under Xavi Hernandez and adapt to the discipline of a top-level team like FC Barcelona, but the Cantabrian midfielder, at 20 years of age, needs to play regularly.

Barça's Jordi Alba would like next move to be close to home if possible - SPORT

Jordi Alba announced last week that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season, but he still has no concrete offers on the table for his next move.